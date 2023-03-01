MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.97 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $75.97 million and $97,441.50 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00423809 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,774.87 or 0.28646028 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.