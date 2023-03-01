Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,767. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

