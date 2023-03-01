Midas Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Midas has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006067 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.73 million and $3,442.67 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.43224027 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $48.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

