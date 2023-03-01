Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.79 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
About Milestone Scientific
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.