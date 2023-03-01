Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 200000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

