MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 630.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

About MIND C.T.I.

Shares of MNDO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Featured Stories

