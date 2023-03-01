Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 465,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock worth $1,540,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 702,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,567,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.