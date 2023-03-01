Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,974 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

MDLZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,995. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

