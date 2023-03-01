Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. 1,880,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.