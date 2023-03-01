Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.68.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

