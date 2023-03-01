Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAA remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,059,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 789,033 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,027,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 761,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 272,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 504,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

