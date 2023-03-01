My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $864,661.97 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,363 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

