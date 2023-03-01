Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mynaric Price Performance

MYNA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

Mynaric Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mynaric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

