MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
MYR Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MYRG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.61. 209,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,248. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.