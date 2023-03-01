MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.61. 209,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,248. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.