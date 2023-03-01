Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.40–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.97 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,160. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

