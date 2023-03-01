Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.88 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 540,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,534. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

