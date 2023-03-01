NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

NASB opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.09.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

