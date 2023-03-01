National Bank Financial Lowers Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$32.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.62. 393,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,039. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,764.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

