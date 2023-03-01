National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.23 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
