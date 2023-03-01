National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.23 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

