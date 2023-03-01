National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.24

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 28151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
National HealthCare Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.28.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.