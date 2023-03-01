National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.24

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 28151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

