National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. National Vision also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42 to $0.60 EPS.

National Vision Trading Down 39.1 %

NASDAQ EYE traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 14,049,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

