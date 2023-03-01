Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 168,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 717,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
