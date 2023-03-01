Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 168,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 717,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natura &Co by 346.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

