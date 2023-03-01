Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NRP opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.