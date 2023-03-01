Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Stock Performance

