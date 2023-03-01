NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $93.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00009805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,670,853 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

