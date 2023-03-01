Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00006298 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and $1.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,826,771 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

