Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 2,437,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.