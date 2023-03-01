Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 4,281,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,208. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $523.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.