Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.81. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,771,999 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Trading Up 29.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Nerdy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

