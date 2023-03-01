NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in NetEase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 2,018,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

