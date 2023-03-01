Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $62,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $8.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.56. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

