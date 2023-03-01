Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Down 2.8 %

NFLX traded down $8.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.26. 4,227,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.