Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 375,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Netflix worth $839,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.94. 1,920,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,597. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

