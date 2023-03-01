Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.29. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.