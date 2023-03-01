New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 255.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

