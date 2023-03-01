New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

NMFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

