New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $38.72

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.72, but opened at $40.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 388,674 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.