New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

