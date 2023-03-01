New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Mortgage Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.