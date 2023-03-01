New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jonestrading

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
