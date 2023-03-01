Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NMRK stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading

