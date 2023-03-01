Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -407.40%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.