Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 862,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

About Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

