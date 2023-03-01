NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,381. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

