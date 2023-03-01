NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,197. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

