Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.30 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NICL stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($12.55). The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,837.19 and a beta of 0.44. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 957 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,470 ($17.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,049.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,085.12.
