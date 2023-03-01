Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.30 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NICL stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($12.55). The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,837.19 and a beta of 0.44. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 957 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,470 ($17.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,049.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,085.12.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

