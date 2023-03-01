NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $157,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,200. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.