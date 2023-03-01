Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.53. 259,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 779,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

