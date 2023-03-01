Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

NAT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 2,695,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.83 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,405,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

