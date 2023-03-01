Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

