Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.